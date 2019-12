Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MOHR, STEVEN TYREL

Age: 36

Address: TORRINGTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5599, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5598, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



ANDERSON, AMANDA CHRISTINE

Age: 30

Address: GRANITE FALLS, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5597, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GOODMAN, JACOB RHYAN

Age: 28

Address: MAIDEN, NC

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-28

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5591, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROMERO, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5590, SURETY OR CASH, $150000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



