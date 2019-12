Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOPEZ MARTINEZ, LUIS ALBERTO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLIS, MICHAEL SHAWN

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5602, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HOLLIDAY, MORGAN L

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-24

Released: 2019-12-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Distribution of Liquid, Substance or Material in Lieu of Controlled Substance (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5601, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



