Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 26

GLADUE, JACKSON RILEY

Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5610, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Malicious Mischief Status: PENDING, Bond: #5610, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5609, CASH, $890, Court: GR Municipal Court



HEWITT, JOHN MARION

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5606, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



HENRICKSON, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 42

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Possession of Forgery Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5605, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ MARTINEZ, LUIS ALBERTO

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-25

Released: 2019-12-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #5603, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court



WOODY, JOHN ROBERT

Age: 29

Address: SOUTH WILLIAMAM, PA

Booking: 2019-12-25

Released: 2019-12-25

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5607, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5607, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



