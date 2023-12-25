Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25th, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, CRISTIAN GABRIAL

Age: 26

Address: ALTUS, OK

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Booking: 2023-12-24

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Speed Too Fast for Conditions
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Broncos Face Belichick for Christmas Eve

Broncos Face Belichick for Christmas Eve

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24th, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24th, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23rd, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23rd, 2023

Walters Named to All-Tournament Team

Walters Named to All-Tournament Team