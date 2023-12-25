Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, CRISTIAN GABRIAL

Age: 26 Address: ALTUS, OK Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2023-12-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #12031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.