Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 26th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

KRAEMER, STEPHEN JAMES

Age: 56 Address: TROY, NH Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking: 2023-12-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Criminal Trespass Status: PENDING, Bond: #12032, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



BLISS, LANDON

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2023-12-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12033, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



NUNES, JOSE

Age: 35 Address: WEST JORDAN, UT Booking: 2023-12-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRISTANDO, LINDSY LYNN

Age: 33 Address: TROY, NH Booking: 2023-12-26 Type: GREEN RIVER Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court

When Headlamps Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stop – Emerging from Alley Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court

Cross Center Line Status: PENDING, Bond: #12035, SURETY OR CASH, $1200, Court: GR Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #12036, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.