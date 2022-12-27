Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-27 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL

Age: 38 
Address: CASPER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-27 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10440, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

