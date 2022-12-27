Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GARCIA, STEPHANIE ANN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCOTT, JASON MICHAEL
Age: 38
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10440, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.