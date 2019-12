Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MYERS, THOMAS R

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5624, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5624, SURETY OR CASH, $970, Court: RS Municipal Court



RATHBUN, REID ROBERT

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5622, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COOK, ELIZABETH MORGAN

Age: 36

Address: MERIDIAN, ID

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

