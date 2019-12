Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ERICKSON, DERRIK ALLEN

Age: 21

Address: FT BLISS, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5630, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: , Bond: #5631, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court



GALLOWAY, KERMIT E

Age: 58

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5628, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5629, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MENDOZA, JUAN LUIS

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #5627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



HENDERSON, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAGE, ZACHARY ERIC

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-28

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Theft of Services – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LESTER, RAYMOND ALVIN

Age: 53

Address: CODY, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



