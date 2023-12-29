Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12045, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court





BARNESKI, KAREN SUE

Age: 62 Address: GREEN RIVER Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-12-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Inattentive Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.