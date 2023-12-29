Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 

Booking Date: 2023-12-28 

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUS
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12045, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court


BARNESKI, KAREN SUE

Age: 62 

Address: GREEN RIVER 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 

Booking Date: 2023-12-28 

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Inattentive Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

