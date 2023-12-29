Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
MARTINEZ, KELLY RAY
Age: 36
Address: GREEN RIVER
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12045, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court
BARNESKI, KAREN SUE
Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Inattentive Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12044, SURETY OR CASH, $925, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.