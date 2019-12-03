Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN
Age: 25
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YOES, JAMES RANDALL
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5479, CASH, $1135, Court: GR Municipal Court
SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-02
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SANDERS, JEREMY TOM
Age: 43
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-12-02
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
HUGHES, JACOB GENE
Age: 27
Address: SHOSHONI, WY
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-12-02
Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Arresting Agency: FCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
