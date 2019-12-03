Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 25

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Right Side of Roadway Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5479, CASH, $1135, Court: GR Municipal Court



SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-02

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SANDERS, JEREMY TOM

Age: 43

Booking: 2019-07-02

Released: 2019-12-02

Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



HUGHES, JACOB GENE

Age: 27

Address: SHOSHONI, WY

Booking: 2019-07-02

Released: 2019-12-02

Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



