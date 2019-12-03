Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 25 
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Right Side of Roadway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

YOES, JAMES RANDALL

Age: 56 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-02 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5479, CASH, $1135, Court: GR Municipal Court

SLOAN, JOSHUA JAMES

Age: 18 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-02 
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SANDERS, JEREMY TOM

Age: 43
Booking: 2019-07-02 
Released: 2019-12-02
Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5163, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

HUGHES, JACOB GENE

Age: 27 
Address: SHOSHONI, WY
Booking: 2019-07-02 
Released: 2019-12-02
Type: SENTENCED TO WSP 
Arresting Agency: FCSO

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

