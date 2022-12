Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ATHERTON, JOEY LEE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10459, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FLETCHER, BRIAN HARLEY

Age: 59

Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LASTER, KAILEE SHEA

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10458, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LOPEZ, ROSS DAVID

Age: 38

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO



MOFFAT, MILES DEWAYNE

Age: 22

Address: CREEDE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #10456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDY, LORENZO DION

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10454, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #10454, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.