Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LEHAR, JUSTIN JAMES

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5636, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



SUHR, FAWN MARIE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5635, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HEWITT, JOHN MARION

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, KORI DAWN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TILLER, KEVIN SHANE

Age: 30

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5632, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRICE, DALTON LOUIS ALLEN

Age: 26

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-29

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



