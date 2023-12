Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 30th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GRANT, KAITLYN SAMANTHA BROOKE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12047, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 61

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-29

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12050, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court



OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12052, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



EZZELL, DEREK WAYNE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12053, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WALTMAN, WILLIAM DEWITT

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12051, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILKENING, DALTON CHARLES

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12046, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Contact – Rude/Insolent/Angry Touches Without Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12046, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, SYDNEE ANN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12048, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12048, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.