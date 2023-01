Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FALL, EDWARD LEWIS

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10468, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAMPER, WILLIAM ANDREW

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type:Booking Date: 2022-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10467, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #10467, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



HERNANDEZ, OSCAR ALFREDO

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10465, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Assault – 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JORDAN, DAVID RAY

Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10464, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER



ROSS, MICHAEL PATRICK

Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #10463, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



MOSHER, MELISSA JEAN

Age: 55

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking: 2022-12-30

Released: 2022-12-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10461, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #10460, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



