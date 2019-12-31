Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-12-30
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FLECK, FRED SHANE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-30
Released: 2019-12-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
