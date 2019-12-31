Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-12-30

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLECK, FRED SHANE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-30

Released: 2019-12-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



