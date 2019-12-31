Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION 
Booking Date: 2019-12-30 
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-31 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES

Age: 50 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-30 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

FLECK, FRED SHANE

Age: 44 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-30 
Released: 2019-12-30 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

