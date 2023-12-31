Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
BRYSON, MICHAEL AL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12054, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
MOLINA, RICHARD WILLIAM
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-12-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Stop – Emerging from Alley
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.