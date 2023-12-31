Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31st, 2023

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BRYSON, MICHAEL AL

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-12-30 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12054, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

MOLINA, RICHARD WILLIAM

Age: 47 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-12-31 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Stop – Emerging from Alley
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

