Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31st, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

BRYSON, MICHAEL AL

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-12-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12054, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



MOLINA, RICHARD WILLIAM

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-31

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court

Stop – Emerging from Alley Status: PENDING, Bond: #12055, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.