Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BECK, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

Age: 39

Address: AFTON, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Arresting Agency: WSP

ROSS, MELODY ANN

Age: 52

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5482, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NIELSEN, ALBERT JAY

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Turning Movements and Signals – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court



KENDALL, TYLER LEVI

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



OWENS, RODNEY DON

Age: 30

Address: SHERIDAN, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-03

Released: 2019-12-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



