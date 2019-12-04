Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BECK, TIMOTHY STEPHEN

Age: 39 
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: WSP

ROSS, MELODY ANN

Age: 52 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5482, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

NIELSEN, ALBERT JAY

Age: 46 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court

KENDALL, TYLER LEVI

Age: 28 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-03 
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

OWENS, RODNEY DON

Age: 30 
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 25 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-03 
Released: 2019-12-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

