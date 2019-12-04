Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BECK, TIMOTHY STEPHEN
Age: 39
Address: AFTON, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: WSP
ROSS, MELODY ANN
Age: 52
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5482, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
NIELSEN, ALBERT JAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Turning Movements and Signals – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5483, SURETY OR CASH, $1415, Court: RS Municipal Court
KENDALL, TYLER LEVI
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
OWENS, RODNEY DON
Age: 30
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 3 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5481, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-03
Released: 2019-12-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5480, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: