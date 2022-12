Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GUERRERO MENDOZA, EDUARDO

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10368, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN

Age: 27

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10366, CASH, $1975, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, KOLBY ALAN

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #10367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.