Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EZZELL, TRIJNTJE S

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.