Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
EZZELL, TRIJNTJE S
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.