Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

EZZELL, TRIJNTJE S

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-04 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10371, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

