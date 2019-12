Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5489, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CRUZ, JESSE JAMES

Age: 42

Address: PUEBLO, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5487, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5488, CASH, $440, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROCHE, RALEIGH

Age: 34

Address: TACOMA, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN

Age: 40

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-04

Arresting Agency: NWS

CLINTON, HEATHER MARIE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5484, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5485, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5484, SURETY OR CASH, $1315, Court: RS Municipal Court



HODDER, GRAE ALLEN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-04

Released: 2019-12-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5486, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



