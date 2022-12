Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TRUJILLO, ANTHONY NATHAN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10375, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CUSICK, KRIS

Age: 51

Address: SHABOY, WI

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: OTHR

EDWARDS, DEONTE JAMES DELVON

Age: 39

Address: CONTON, OH

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: OTHR

BRISKO, JEREMY MATTHEW

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: OTHR

SHACKLETT, DANIELLE

Age: 33

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: OTHR

LINDSEY, COLTIN EUGENE

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YOAK, MATTHEW CLAY

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.