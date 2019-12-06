Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN

Age: 23 
Address: RELIANCE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MCGUIRE, KELSEY MARIE

Age: 20 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Traffic Control Signals – Right on Red – Crash (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5493, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

ELLIOTT, MALON BRENT

Age: 40 
Address: WESTCLIFFE, CO 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Breach of Peace
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN

Age: 31 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-05 
Released: 2019-12-05 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

