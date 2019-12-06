Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN

Age: 23

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: #5494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCGUIRE, KELSEY MARIE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Traffic Control Signals – Right on Red – Crash (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5493, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court



ELLIOTT, MALON BRENT

Age: 40

Address: WESTCLIFFE, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-05

Released: 2019-12-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



