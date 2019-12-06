Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCHLOTFELDT, HAYDEN
Age: 23
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5496, SURETY OR CASH, $880, Court: RS Municipal Court
BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5494, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCGUIRE, KELSEY MARIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Traffic Control Signals – Right on Red – Crash (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5493, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
ELLIOTT, MALON BRENT
Age: 40
Address: WESTCLIFFE, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5495, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, MIKINNA LYNN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-05
Released: 2019-12-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: