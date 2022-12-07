Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
REESE, JOHN BENJAMAN
Age: 24
Address: SUPERIOR, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10379, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RASMUSSEN, KYLE DAVID
Age: 39
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.