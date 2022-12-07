Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

REESE, JOHN BENJAMAN

Age: 24 
Address: SUPERIOR, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10379, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RASMUSSEN, KYLE DAVID

Age: 39 
Address: VERNAL, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

