Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

REESE, JOHN BENJAMAN

Age: 24

Address: SUPERIOR, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10379, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RASMUSSEN, KYLE DAVID

Age: 39

Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10378, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.