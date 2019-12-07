Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
IBARA SOLARIO, ABSALON MISAEL
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court
FLETCHER, JASON LEE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court
VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURTIS SLOAN, JULIE KAY
Age: 43
Address: ROY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5498, CASH, $660, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LIBERTIN, ALYSHA ANGELINE
Age: 30
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
BURNS, BENSON
Age: 52
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
MOLCZYK, JOSHUA
Age: 34
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
PRUITT, COLTON RYAN
Age: 29
Address: GARVIN, OK
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRISTAN, LILLIAN T
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-06
Released: 2019-12-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5499, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT
