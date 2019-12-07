Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

IBARA SOLARIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court



FLETCHER, JASON LEE

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court



VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CURTIS SLOAN, JULIE KAY

Age: 43

Address: ROY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5498, CASH, $660, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LIBERTIN, ALYSHA ANGELINE

Age: 30

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

BURNS, BENSON

Age: 52

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MOLCZYK, JOSHUA

Age: 34

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

PRUITT, COLTON RYAN

Age: 29

Address: GARVIN, OK

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-12-06

Scheduled Release: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-12-06

Released: 2019-12-06

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5499, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



