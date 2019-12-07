Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

IBARA SOLARIO, ABSALON MISAEL

Age: 23 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-07 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5502, SURETY OR CASH, $1945, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5503, SURETY OR CASH, $1010, Court: RS Municipal Court

FLETCHER, JASON LEE

Age: 45 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5501, SURETY OR CASH, $1305, Court: RS Municipal Court

VIGIL, PAUL ANTHONY

Age: 47 
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY 
Booking Type: P&P HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5500, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CURTIS SLOAN, JULIE KAY

Age: 43 
Address: ROY, UT 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5498, CASH, $660, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LIBERTIN, ALYSHA ANGELINE

Age: 30 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

BURNS, BENSON

Age: 52 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

MOLCZYK, JOSHUA

Age: 34 
Booking Type: NWS HOLD 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

PRUITT, COLTON RYAN

Age: 29 
Address: GARVIN, OK 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2019-12-06 
Scheduled Release: 2019-12-08 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

TRISTAN, LILLIAN T

Age: 57 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-12-06 
Released: 2019-12-06 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: SCSO 
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5499, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

