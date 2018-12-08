Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
LATEST BOOKINGS
HOOKS, EZRA
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3419, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
FREEMAN, NELSON ANDREW
Age: 25
Address: EL CERITO, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
LABOUVE, PAUL JOSEPH
Age: 28
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
REEVES, JOANN CAROL
Age: 40
Address: TWIN FALLS, ID
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2018-12-07
Arresting Agency: NWS
