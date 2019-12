Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JAKI, PAVEL

Age: 41

Address: BROOKLYN, NY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5505, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SMITH, GUNNER

Age: 25

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MYERS, CARZETT

Age: 48

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

AYKOR, NAZIM HASAN

Age: 27

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MONTOYA, MICHAEL RAY

Age: 30

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HARPER, BILLY

Age: 47

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

STEINLY, SANDRINA

Age: 48

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MING, SHONTEL

Age: 20

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

HOOKER, LAMONIC

Age: 22

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

GIROUARD, PHILIPS EDWARD

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5504, SURETY OR CASH, $2135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



