Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CAMPOS-VILLANUEVA, OMAR

Age: 29
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: ICE


MBANZA, ANTOINE

Age: 41
Address: SALT LAKE, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: ICE

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

