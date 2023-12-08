Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CAMPOS-VILLANUEVA, OMAR
Age: 29
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: ICE
MBANZA, ANTOINE
Age: 41
Address: SALT LAKE, UT
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2023-12-07
Arresting Agency: ICE
Advertisement - Story continues below...
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.