Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
JOHNSTON, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.