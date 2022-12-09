Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JOHNSTON, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2022-12-08 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

