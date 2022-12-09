Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

JOHNSTON, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.