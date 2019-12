Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

SPECE, SHANNON JO

Age: 63

Address: DIAMOND BAR, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5512, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5512, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, EMMA

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5513, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court



LEWIS, MATTHEW ZACHARY

Age: 38

Address: SAN ANTONIO, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5511, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5511, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5511, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEITH, PAUL

Age: 60

Address: ESCOLON, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

WHITAKER, DOMINIQUE

Age: 27

Address: SEATTLE, WA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

PAYTON, KEVIN

Age: 37

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MEESE, CHRISTOPHER

Age: 30

Address: EUGENE, OR

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

MADDEN, RAY DEAN

Age: 23

Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Date: 2019-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5506, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5506, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



