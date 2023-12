Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9th, 2023

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LAWS, DEREK JOHN

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CRANFORD, MATHEW JOE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11970, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #11965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAMPTON, JEFFREY DYLAN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Scheduled Release: 2023-12-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11967, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Influencing, Intimidating or Impeding Jurors, Witnesses and Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #11968, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMS, JAMES

Age: 42

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identity Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11966, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RUSSELL, JOSEPH

Age: 54

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-12-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11969, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.