Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-09 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VALDEZ, EMMA LEE

Age: 38 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-09 
Released: 2020-02-09 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5886, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

