Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, EMMA LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-02-09
Released: 2020-02-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5886, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
