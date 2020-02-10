Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5887, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, EMMA LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-02-09

Released: 2020-02-09

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5886, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



