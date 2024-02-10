Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
CHRISTENSEN, TYLER JAMES
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
SPIKER, TRACY
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12220, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FANOS, JAKOB ROY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SURRELL, LAURENE ELIZABETH
Age: 30
Address: ST STEPHENS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12216, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law