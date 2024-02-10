Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CHRISTENSEN, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



SPIKER, TRACY

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12220, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



SURRELL, LAURENE ELIZABETH

Age: 30

Address: ST STEPHENS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #12216, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law