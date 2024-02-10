Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

CHRISTENSEN, TYLER JAMES

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

SPIKER, TRACY

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12220, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHIELDS, BILLY WARREN

Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

EDWARDS, CORY ALLEN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12219, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

FANOS, JAKOB ROY

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

SURRELL, LAURENE ELIZABETH

Age: 30
Address: ST STEPHENS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12216, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

