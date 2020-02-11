Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5891, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIECK, JASON MATTHEW
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
KATTAN, AMBERLEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ
Age: 35
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER
ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-02-10
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
