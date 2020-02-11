Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5891, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



GIECK, JASON MATTHEW

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court



KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-02-10

Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ

Age: 35

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER



ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-02-10

Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: