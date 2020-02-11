Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ALFARO, JOSE CRUZ

Age: 37 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5891, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

GIECK, JASON MATTHEW

Age: 36 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-10 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5890, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 35 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-02-10 
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-18 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VIALPANDO, ANTHONY DJ

Age: 35 
Address: LARAMIE, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-02-10 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5888, CASH, $225, Court: OTHER

ALGRIM, NATHAN CRAIG

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: SENTENCED 
Booking Date: 2020-02-10 
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-02 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

