Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG

Age: 44

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5895, SURETY OR CASH, $825, Court: GR Municipal Court



HILSTAD, CODY SHANE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-02-11

Scheduled Release: 2020-03-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CISSE, SINDOU SOKROKA

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUNN, AMANDA MARIE

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-02-11

Released: 2020-02-11

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5894, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



