Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5842, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5841, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5839, SURETY OR CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, EMMA LEE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5836, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court



MOSHER, WESLEY E

Age: 29

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: NWS

DODSON, LEVI BROOK

Age: 39

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: NWS

PEASLEY MCGEE, JANDRA JEAN

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5831, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5830, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT



WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-31

Released: 2020-01-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MIDDLETON, ANTONIO FITZGERALD

Age: 55

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2020-01-31

Released: 2020-01-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5835, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-31

Released: 2020-01-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



