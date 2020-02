Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WYANT, APRIL ANN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5903, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GONZALEZ VENTURA, SAMUEL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #5902, SURETY OR CASH, $1525, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ PAEZ, JAIME

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Scheduled Release: 2020-02-14

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMACHO, JAIME GUADALUPE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Possession or Use by Minors Prohibited -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5901, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARKER, TERRY LYNN

Age: 42

Address: COLUMBIA, PA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses Status: PENDING, Bond: #5900, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHELLMAN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5897, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARTER, SLAION MONIQUE

Age: 31

Address: PITTSBURG, CA

Booking: 2020-02-12

Released: 2020-02-12

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Identification Cards – Cancelled, Fictious or Altered ID Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5896, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



