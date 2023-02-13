Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LILYQUIST, HENRY PATRICK

Age: 39

Address: NEVADA CITY, CA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-02-12

Arresting Agency: WHP

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.