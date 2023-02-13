Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LILYQUIST, HENRY PATRICK

Age: 39 
Address: NEVADA CITY, CA 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-02-12 
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

