Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LILYQUIST, HENRY PATRICK
Age: 39
Address: NEVADA CITY, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-02-12
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.