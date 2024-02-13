Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
STEWART, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
PHILO, SCOTT EHREN
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12234, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court
HOWELLS, JACOB C
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law