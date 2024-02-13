Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2024-02-12 Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



PHILO, SCOTT EHREN

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12234, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOWELLS, JACOB C

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #12232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law