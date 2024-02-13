Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 13th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

STEWART, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-02-12

Scheduled Release: 2024-02-15

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

PHILO, SCOTT EHREN

Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12234, SURETY OR CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOWELLS, JACOB C

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12232, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

