Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-14

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-14

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

JOHNSON, CORBY ALAN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

