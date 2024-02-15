Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
JOHNSON, CORBY ALAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law