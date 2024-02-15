Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 15th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

RODRIGUEZ, RACHAEL ANNE

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-02-14 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



GANINO, MATTIAS JOSHUA

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-02-14 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



JOHNSON, CORBY ALAN

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #12243, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law