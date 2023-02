Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WOODS, ROGER DEAN

Age: 69

Address: MURTAUGH, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-16

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DUPAPE, ROBIN DALE

Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-02-15

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AKGUL, SARAH ANN-MARIE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10681, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WINNER, WARREN EUGENE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10680, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.