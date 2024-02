Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 16th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

GEORGE, KELIN RANDALL

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12246, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LUNDGREN, KELLY JAMES

Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-02-15 Scheduled Release: 2024-03-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



TRUJILLO, DELROY REID

Age: 50 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges:

Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12245, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REGO, JERRILYN

Age: 32 Address: SALEM, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2024-02-15 Arresting Agency: NWS

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law