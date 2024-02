Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 17th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12250, SURETY OR CASH, $2070, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRYSON, MICHAEL ALEX

Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-02-16 Scheduled Release: 2024-02-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



ST HELEN, ABEL ELIJA

Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2024-02-16 Released: 2024-02-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: RS Municipal Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12247, CASH, $1440, Court: District Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law