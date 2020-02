Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ORTIZ, EMILIO

Age: 38

Address: CALEXICO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5853, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ BRIBIESCAS, JOSE ADRIAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #5852, SURETY OR CASH, $1075, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #5851, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



MULLINS, JUSTIN DEAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5850, CASH, $1535, Court: RS Municipal Court

Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUCK, SAMUEL JAY

Age: 48

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5847, CASH, $10195, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KELLY, KAYLE HOWARD

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5846, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DULIN, NATHANIEL EVAN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5845, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHRISTENSEN, LINDA JANE

Age: 19

Address: DIAMONDVILLE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5844, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEWIS, JAMES DAVID

Age: 66

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5843, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: