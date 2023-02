Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Charges:

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10629, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court



CHARLEY, RAECHELLE RAELENE

Age: 23

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #10627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRANDON, ISSACSON RAY

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PEDEN, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2023-02-01

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



JEFFERS, RACHEL ELYCE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-01

Released: 2023-02-01

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10626, CASH, $620, Court: RS Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.