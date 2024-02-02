Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center



SCHULTZ, RICHARD NEAL

Age: 55

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Type: USMS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-02-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO







GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12190, CASH, $770, Court: OTHER

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12191, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



