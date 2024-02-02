Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center


SCHULTZ, RICHARD NEAL

Age: 55
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO




GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12190, CASH, $770, Court: OTHER
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12191, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

