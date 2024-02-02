Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 2, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
SCHULTZ, RICHARD NEAL
Age: 55
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
GLADUE, JASMINE MARIE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12189, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12190, CASH, $770, Court: OTHER
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12191, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.