Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CANDIDO, BAYRON NMN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10705, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CORDOVA, MICHAEL DAVID

Age: 66

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



VAUGHN, CLAYTON PRESTON

Age: 22

Address: LUCEDALE, MS

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10703, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court



BUTLER, ERICH WAYNE

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Stalking – Causes Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



PETERSEN, LYDIA MAY

Age: 46

Address: PINEDALE, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORENO, TIMOTHY

Age: 23

Address: BIG PINEY, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Scheduled Release: 2023-02-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLOWERS, RUSTY ALAN

Age: 23

Address: TALLAHASSEE, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10702, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENNAH, ANN LOUISE

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-20

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10701, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10701, SURETY OR CASH, $770, Court: GR Municipal Court



ARMENTA REYES, JULIO CESAR

Age: 40

Address: CHANNELVIEW, TX

Booking: 2023-02-20

Released: 2023-02-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10700, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #10700, SURETY OR CASH, $890, Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.