Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PETZOLD, SIEGI JAMES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2023-02-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10710, CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court



WILSON, JEFFREY DEAN

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2023-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-02-21

Released: 2023-02-22

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10711, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



