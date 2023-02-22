Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 22

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PETZOLD, SIEGI JAMES

Age: 33 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2023-02-21 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUS (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10710, CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court

WILSON, JEFFREY DEAN

Age: 26 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY 
Booking Date: 2023-02-21 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL

Age: 63 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-21 
Released: 2023-02-22 
Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #10711, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

