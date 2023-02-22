Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PETZOLD, SIEGI JAMES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2023-02-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10710, CASH, $785, Court: GR Municipal Court
WILSON, JEFFREY DEAN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2023-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
RUKSTALIS, BART PAUL
Age: 63
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-02-21
Released: 2023-02-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10711, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.