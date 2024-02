Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 22nd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

NIEBLAS PEREZ, EDWIN

Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Possess Alcohol Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

POSSESSION OR USE OF NICOTINE BY PERSON UNDER AGE OF 21 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12269, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIPPIN, JOSEPH TAYLOR

Age: 36 Address: LAYTON Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEEKS, JAMIE CODY

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2024-02-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12267, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



NUNNEMAKER, MITCHELL DEAN

Age: 60 Address: MEDFORD, OR Booking: 2024-02-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, CHRISTINE ANNE

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY Booking: 2024-02-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12263, CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12262, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12261, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law