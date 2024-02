Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 23rd, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

ASHE, VINSON GEORGE

Age: 47 Address: PORTLAND, OR Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #12274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ASHE, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 24 Address: GRESHAM, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-22 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



AGUILAR, CRISTIAN VALTASAR

Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12272, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



LELL, ADRIAN JACK

Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking: 2024-02-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAUTALA, JESSICA ARIELLE DANAE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS,WY Booking: 2024-02-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12270, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



