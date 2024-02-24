Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-02-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-02-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law

