Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center

LANE, KRISTIN KAYE

Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Advertisement - Story continues below... Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2024-02-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN

Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2024-02-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law