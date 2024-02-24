Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 24th, 2024

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center
LANE, KRISTIN KAYE
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-02-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12275, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-02-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court